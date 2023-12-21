ALABAMA (WHNT) — Three North Alabama cities were named among the safest in the state for 2023 by SafeWise.

The SafeWise ranking used FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country, also using demographic information and the results of its own State of Safety research project.

The City of Priceville was ranked the fifth safest in the report, followed by Rainsville at eight and Athens at 14.

The full 25 city ranking can be seen below:

Warrior Kimberly Southside Hamilton Priceville Fairhope Dothan Rainsville Glencoe Margaret Daphne Vestavia Hills Alabaster Athens Mountain Brook Satsuma Hokes Bluff Argo Rainbow City Fayette

The report also touches on crime rates and safety in the state, using results from its State of Safety survey. According to the survey, 58% of Alabama residents who responded said they feel concern for their safety, which is 8% higher than the national average.

SafeWise says the state also falls above national averages for both violent crime and property crime.

“Both property crime and violent crime had a big increase year over year, making the state fourth in highest violent crime rates and seventh in property crime rates,” it said in the report.

This is SafeWise’s ninth annual Safest Cities report. To read more about safety and crime rates in the state, click here.