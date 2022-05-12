HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Congressman Mo Brooks and four other GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have been subpoenaed by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

According to committee leaders, these five representatives have information relating to the January 6 insurrection, and after the congressmen refused to voluntarily testify, the committee issued the subpoenas.

Brooks was visible figure on January 6, 2021, speaking at a Trump rally several blocks from the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Today is the day Americans patriots start taking down names and kicking a**,” said Brooks at the January 6 rally.

The select committee cites several reasons they issued a subpoena to Brooks on Thursday. In addition to Brooks’ comments on January 6, the committee points to conversations between Brooks and Trump about the 2020 elections that have since taken place, according to Brooks.

“President Trump has asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks said in March.

Trump, who previously endorsed Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, announced he would rescind his support on March 23. Later that day at a campaign event in Birmingham, Brooks spoke of his relationship with the former president, mentioning Trump’s desire to overturn the 2020 results.

“Conversations of this nature were principally in September through the current day. I had a conversation with Donald Trump last week by way of example,” Brooks said in March.

Brooks maintains that he advised Trump against pursuing an overturning of the 2020 election.

“As a lawyer, I have repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the United States Constitution nor the United States code permit what President Trump asked period,” Brooks said.

In a statement on Thursday, Brooks said he has not yet been served with the subpoena.

The partisan Witch Hunt Committee (“Pelosi Republicans” don’t count) has yet to personally serve me with a subpoena. I will be in a better position to respond to its purported contents if and when actual service happens. Eighteen months have passed since the 2020 election with the partisan Witch Hunt Committee bothering to seek testimony from me. It’s no coincidence Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney seek to interfere with Alabama’s electing a conservative Senator by coming after me at the most campaign intense time of the GOP primary and runoff elections. Pelosi and Cheney hate America First candidates. With the release of the “2000 Mules” documentary, the American people are learning what I’ve said since the 2020 election: the 2020 election was stolen and Donald Trump is the rightful winner. I was proud to stand with President Trump and courageous Republican congressmen and senators on January 6. The partisan Witch Hunt Committee’s shameless antics won’t change that. I have already given at least two sworn statements in federal court during Eric Swalwell’s losing effort to sue me, plus numerous other oral and written statements about events relating to January 6. I have given numerous House floor speeches about voter fraud and election theft in the 2020 elections. To my knowledge, no other potential Witch Hunt Committee witness has been so publicly open about the 2020 elections and January 6 events. If the partisan Witch Hunt Committee wants my observations of events, all it has to do is read or listen to my numerous prior statements. How I ultimately respond if a subpoena is served on me depends on a variety of factors, to include by not be limited to: 1. Will my testimony be public, where the American people can see firsthand my testimony (without the prejudicial leaks the partisan Pelosi Witch Hunt Committee is renowned for)? 2. Will the questions be limited to events, communications, and the like that are relevant to the January 6 attack on the Capitol? 3. Will I be questioned by members of Congress rather than their underlings? If I, as a congressman, must be at a hearing, the least the partisan Witch Hunt Committee can do if put forth congressmen (not underlings) to do the questioning. If Witch Hunt Committee congressmen don’t think it worth their time to question me, why is it worth my time to answer them? 4. The media reports the Witch Hunt Committee seeks to depose five congressman. All are Republicans. I believe it wise to wait and consult with Congressmen Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs, and Kevin McCarthy to determine whether it is best to present a united response to the partisan Witch Hunt Committee before giving a formal statement about how I intend to conduct myself in the face of a hyper-partisan effort to corruptly influence the 2022 general election, just as Democrats did in 2018 via the Russian collusion hoax. Rep. Mo Brooks

News 19 political analyst David Person said despite Brooks’ characterization of the subpoena, calling him to testify is not necessarily a partisan action.

“No matter what political party a person belongs to, I think it’s obvious to most people that what happened on January 6 was an attack, not on a party but on a government,” Person said. “Not on a president, but on a democracy.”

To read the letter sent by the select committee to Brooks, click here.