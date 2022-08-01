WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Following the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt has issued a statement in support of the action by the United States.

“This is a good day for American security, and more importantly, it represents justice for the thousands of Americans who were killed at the hands of al-Zawahri. But despite this success, we must remain vigilant to the fact Afghanistan is now ripe with fighters from multiple terrorist organizations due to the hasty withdrawal of U.S. troops one year ago.” Statement released by Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04)

President Joe Biden announced Monday evening that the U.S. had conducted a drone strike over the weekend, which resulted in al-Zawahiri’s death. He succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of Al-Qaeda following his death in 2011.