DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The remains of a woman who has been missing since 2021 have been found in the Little River Canyon.

The Dekalb County Sherriff’s Offices (DCSO) said on June 28, 2023, remains were found at the Little River Canyon National Park by a search team.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s Huntsville Laboratory identified the remains found at the canyon as Mary Elizabeth Isbell. She was identified on what would’ve been her 39th birthday.

Isbell had been reported missing to the Hartselle Police Department and DCSO by her ex-husband. She reportedly had family in Hartselle, but was last known to live in DeKalb County.

On June 26, Loretta Carr was charged with capital murder in connection with Isbell’s death.

According to court documents, Carr is accused of “intentionally” causing Isbell’s death “by pushing her off of a cliff.”

A second person has also been arrested in connection to the murder.

DCSO says Jessie Eden Kelly is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on felony charges. A detainer was placed on Kelly with Pennsylvania and Missouri for capital murder from DeKalb County.