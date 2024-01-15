CLAYTON, Ala. (WRBL) — Barbour County authorities have successfully located 4-year-old Phenix Wilkerson, who went missing on January 12.

The child was last seen near Sid Bush Road in Clayton, Alabama, wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

Officials confirm Phenix was found unharmed, and investigations are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The community actively participated in spreading information and supporting search efforts, with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office expressing gratitude for public assistance.