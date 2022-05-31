(WHNT) — Registration for Alabama’s alligator hunting season is almost here.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), online registration will open on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 a.m. Registration must be completed by 8 a.m. on July 13.

The fee to apply for an Alligator Possession Tag is $22 and require all hunters to be Alabama residents aged 16 and over, and be Alabama lifetime license holders. Those selected for the tags must also have a valid hunting license, and complete an alligator training course.

If you are approved for a tag, you will be able to confirm your registration after 12 p.m. on July 13 here. Those selected must accept by 8 a.m. on July 20 or an alternate will be selected to take that spot.

A total of 260 Alligator Possession Tags will be distributed across five hunting zones.

The five zones include:

Southwest Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of interstate 10, and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. 2022 Dates: Sunset on August 11, until sunrise on August 14. Sunset on August 18, until sunrise on August 21. (100 tags)

Coastal Zone: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. 2022 Dates: Sunset on August 11, until sunrise on August 154. Sunset on August 18, until sunrise on August 21. (50 tags)

Southeast Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries). 2022 Dates: Sunset on August 13, until sunrise on September 5. (40 tags)

West Central Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. 2022 Dates: Sunset on August 11, until sunrise on August 14. Sunset on August 18, until sunrise on August 21. (50 tags)

Lake Eufaula Zone: Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). 2021 Dates: Sunset August 19, until sunrise October 3. In this zone, all harvested alligators must be at least 8-feet long. (20 tags)

Each hunter will be allowed to harvest one (1) alligator during the season. The use of bait is prohibited.

When harvesting an alligator, it must be immediately tagged with the temporary Alligator Possession Tag and reported as directed to each zone. A permanent tag will be given out by personnel from the Wildlife and Fisheries Division.

To learn more about alligator hunting season in Alabama, visit outdooralabama.com.