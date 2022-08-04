ALABAMA (WHNT) — Registration for the 2022 Youth Dove Hunt across the state will officially open on August 15, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF).

Although the hunts are free to participate in, online registration for them is required. Those interested can sign up here.

The first of three youth hunts during the season is set for September 3.

To participate, hunters must be 15 years or younger and need to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old (or a parent) who has a valid state hunting license, a Harvest Information Program (HIP) stamp and a Conservation ID number.

Here is the schedule for when and where youth hunts will be held across North Alabama:

Colbert County (Cherokee) – September 3

Lawrence County (Decatur) – September 3

Morgan County (Somerville) – September 3

Limestone County (Tanner) – September 10

Madison County (Meridianville) – September 10

Marshall County (Whitesville) – September 10

Jackson County (Scottsboro) – September 24

For questions, those living in Colbert, Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone or Madison Counties can call (256) 353-2634. For those living in Marshall or Jackson Counties, call (256) 435-5422.

The ADCNR says the youth dove hunt events are held in open fields and staffed by WFF personnel, which encourages a safe and secure environment for both parents and participants.

Before every hunt, the organization hosts a welcome session with friendly reminders on hunting safety, along with encouraging everyone to wear eye and ear protection.

You can find all of the information you need about the youth dove hunts on the ADCNR’s website here.