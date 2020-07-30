Red substance found on Alabama Capitol steps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A red substance has shown up on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery Wednesday evening.
Alabama state troopers are currently investigating what the substance is and where it may have come from.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
