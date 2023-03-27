NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – The American Red Cross is responding to help those in need as a result of strong storms over the weekend in Alabama and Mississippi.

The non-profit organization said they are working in locations affected by the severe storms over the weekend in both states to ensure “everyone has a safe place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort.”

Our sister station WJTV reported that storms hit Mississippi on Friday, March 24, killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens of others. The fatalities are reported in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

Later that night and into early Saturday morning, severe storms struck North Alabama and parts of southern Tennessee.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Huntsville surveyed damage across the Tennessee Valley after the storms and found there was a total of three EF2 tornadoes and one EF1 tornado. Along with the confirmed tornadoes, straight-line wind damage of 70-80 mph was found in the city of Florence.

One fatality was confirmed in Morgan County as a result of the storms.

According to preliminary estimates cited by the Red Cross, its indicated that as many as 2,000 structures received major damage or were destroyed.

The Red Cross has relief supplies available and disaster workers on the ground to provide support in areas where the storm hit. It is also working to help people cope with loss and damage, as well as replace necessary medical equipment, glasses and prescription medication.

If you need assistance, you can contact the organization on their website redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting the disaster option.

For assistance specifically in Morgan/Lawrence County, you can call the Red Cross using the number (256)353-4891.

You can donate to help those affected by the storms on the Red Cross website. To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).