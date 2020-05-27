Red Cross asking for blood donations as hospitals resume elective procedures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The American Red Cross announced a need for blood donations as hospitals start non-urgent and elective procedures.

The Red Cross says that the hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30%.

Donors who come before May 31st will receive a free ‘We’re All in This Together Red Cross’ T-shirt, by mail. (While supplies last)

Donors who come between June 1st and 30th will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

According to the Red Cross, Blood donors are urgently needed to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:

Madison County –

Huntsville

5/27/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/29/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/30/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

5/31/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/1/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Lauderdale County –

Rogersville

6/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rogersville Fire Department, 36 Wheeler Street

_______________

Madison County –

Huntsville

6/3/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/5/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/6/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/7/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/8/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/10/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/12/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/13/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/14/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/15/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Franklin County –

Russellville

6/16/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Rd.

_______________

Madison County –

Huntsville

6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/17/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/18/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carmax, 6364 University Drive

6/19/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/20/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

Madison

6/20/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road

Huntsville

6/21/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/22/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Morgan County –

Decatur

6/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bed Bath and Beyond Decatur, Bed, Bath and Beyond, 1801 Beltline Rd, Suite 410

_______________

Madison County –

Huntsville

6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/24/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/26/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

6/27/2020: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW