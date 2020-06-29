Pursuit from Colony area ends in Holly Pond Sunday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicle pursuit ended in Holly Pond Sunday afternoon after Cullman County deputies responded to a burglary.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a burglary in Colony area near U.S. Highway 91. Deputies used spike strips to disable the vehicle as it approached Holly Pond. Two people were apprehended and arrested just north of Holly Pond on Brooklyn Road.

“I have spoken to the deputies and they did a tremendous job apprehending these suspects while keeping the safety of our citizens at the forefront,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said.

