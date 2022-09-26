MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Protestors gathered outside of the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery Monday to voice their concerns on the conditions inside prisons across the state.

Rally organizers have listed their demands to improve the conditions including parole reform and repeal of the habitual offender law which imposes longer prison sentences each time an offender commits a felony. Protestors say they attempted to give members inside ADOC the list of demands but were turned down. They say they plan to get in touch with Gov. Kay Ivey next.

ADOC has confirmed to CBS 42 that inmates inside prisons have also gone on a work strike “at all major correctional facilities in the state” in protest of conditions. Commissioner John Hamm says that despite the work stoppage, “all facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical service.”

Prisons in Alabama have been a major talking point for years after the US Department of Justice began an investigation into facilities back in 2016. Four years later, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against ADOC over the conditions saying inmates were being denied their Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. ADOC later said the suit “fails on merit.”

Just last week, the family of Kastellio Vaughan, who is serving a 25-year sentence at the Elmore Correctional Facility, released disturbing photos of Vaughan looking emaciated and unable to sit up after having surgery in August and taken back to the prison. ADOC has refused to comment on Vaughan’s condition.

Protestors said during the Monday rally that the work stoppage inside the prisons will continue until the demands of the group are met.

A full list of demands from protestors can be found below:

Repeal the Habitual Offender Law immediately

Make the presumptive sentencing standards retroactive immediately

Repeal the drive-by shooting statute

Create a state-wide conviction integrity unit

Mandatory parole criteria that will guarantee parole to all eligible persons who meet the criteria

Streamlined review process for medical furloughs and review of elderly incarcerated individuals for immediate release

Reduction of the 30-year minimum for juvenile offenders to no more than 15 years before they are eligible for parole

Do away with life without parole