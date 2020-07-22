Private plane makes emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

Alabama News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A private plane had to make an emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority.

An Alert III call was issued just after 4:30 p.m. The pilot reported a loss of power but was able to safely land on a hill near Runway Drive and Eastlake Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Both runways at the airport are still open and flights have not been impacted.

LATEST POSTS

Share this story

Trending Stories