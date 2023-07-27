MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile reported to the District Attorney a former priest who they say abandoned his assignment and exhibited “behavior totally unbecoming of a priest,” according to an Archdiocese official.

In a statement to WKRG, District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, “The District Attorney’s Office is aware of the situation provided to us by the Archdiocese of Mobile involving a local priest. At this time, we are awaiting more facts and encourage anyone with information to contact the DA’s office.”

An official from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into a trip Fr. Alex Crow took to Europe with an 18-year-old graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Crow graduated from McGill-Toolen in 2011, according to a profile article on the Archdiocese website.

Crow is accused of “abandoning his assignment” with the Archdiocese. He had been assigned to the Corpus Christi Parish in Mobile.

Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney. Archdiocese of Mobile

Crow is from Semmes. St. Ignatius was his home parish. He was ordained a priest in June 2021 and assigned to Corpus Christi Parish.