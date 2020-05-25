President Trump, Jeff Sessions engage in heated Twitter war

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, there was a heated back and forth between President Donald Trump and his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It all started with President Trump tweeting U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s campaign video.

“The president is free to endorse who he chooses to endorse there’s no problem with that, but the people of Alabama get to decide who their senator is,” said Sessions.

The president then tweeted, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the fraudulent Mueller scam began.” Trump then went on to tout his support for Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions fired back saying “I will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully with honor.”

Political analyst Steve Flowers believes the war of words helps sessions.

“Sessions reputations is one of being a choir boy, eagle scout, mama’s boy and it makes him stronger to fight back,” said Flowers.

In the end Flowers says the president’s endorsement carries a lot of weight.

“I think the advantage accrues to Tuberville, trump is so popular in the state the only thing they know is, trump doesn’t like sessions,” said Flowers.

Alabama’s run off election is on Tuesday July 14th.

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump: Mr. President, Alabama can and does trust me, as do conservatives across the country. Perhaps you’ve forgotten. They trusted me when I stepped out and put that trust on the line for you. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

I will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully and with honor. Neither of us knew about the phony investigation into our campaign until after I was sworn in. As you will recall, I recommended firing @Comey from the very beginning. https://t.co/iYBKfwYb6l — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 24, 2020