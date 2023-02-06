MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A bill pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session would prohibit smoking or vaping with a child in the car.

The bill, filed by Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), would outlaw “smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle when a child under 14 years of age is present.”

It would also create penalties for those who broke the potential law. Those penalties would include a charge no higher than $100 for a first offense and secondary violations could only take effect alongside a regular traffic stop.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), secondhand smoke can cause prominent health issues for children.

The CDC says children exposed to secondhand smoke see an increased risk for “acute respiratory infections such as pneumonia and bronchitis, middle ear disease, more frequent and severe asthma, respiratory symptoms, and slowed lung growth.”

Hollis previously introduced the bill in 2018 and 2020. Neither of those attempts made it through the legislature.