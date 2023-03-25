NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Severe storms rolled into the Tennessee Valley overnight, leaving behind fallen power lines and causing power outages which are still affecting some North Alabama counties.

Several thousand people are still without power in North Alabama, a majority of which reside in Lauderdale and Morgan counties.

There are about 10,000 customers without power in Lauderdale County as of noon Saturday, according to the Florence Electricity Department.

Joe Wheeler EMC in Morgan County originally reported they had over 4,000 customers without power at 1 a.m. Saturday, but as of 12:30 p.m., the number of outages is down to 1,274 customers in Morgan County and 13 customers in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County had 184 other residents with reported outages from Florence Electricity Department, the Cullman Electric Co-op and Alabama Power as of 12 p.m.

Alabama Power also reported there were still 329 customers in Franklin County experiencing outages as of 12:24 p.m.

There were some small outages in Jackson and Dekalb counties overnight, but by this morning most power had been restored and there weren’t any widespread outages.