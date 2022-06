MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Prichard Police are investigating after two employees at a local Popeyes were shot Sunday night.

Prichard Police says the suspect stopped at the Popeye’s on Saint Stephens Road around 8:40 Sunday night, got out of his car and shot at the employees through the drive-thru window.

Police have not released any details about a motive.

This happened just down the road from the Love’s Gas station where the son of a local Tik-Tok star was gunned down Friday night.