Poll worker recruitment site launched by Alabama’s Secretary of State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill wants to make sure all 1,980 polling places in the state are equipped with adequate staff and supplies to see that the November 3 General Election runs safely and efficiently.

In an effort to do so, Secretary of State Merrill launched a webpage to assist counties in their poll worker recruitment. You can find the application to be a poll worker here.

Once the application is complete, take it to your local County Probate Office.



“As we prepare for the General Election amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative to the elections process that Alabamians step up to become poll workers. Poll workers are paid election officials who work to protect the rights of each and every eligible voter in our state!” stated Secretary Merrill.



Poll worker requirements include:

Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.

Must be registered to vote at the precinct in which they desire to act as a poll worker.

Must attend a mandatory poll worker training. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

16 years of age or older and enrolled in high school or college are able to apply to become a student poll worker intern by contacting their local Probate Judge.

The application to become a student poll worker intern can be found here.