(WHNT) — Just over half of Americans say they will still wear masks on airplanes after a federal judge struck down a national mask mandate for all modes of public transportation last week.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 56% of Americans said they were still going to wear a mask on an airplane without a mask requirement. The same goes for buses, trains, and subways.

The divide isn’t nearly as even when polled along political party lines.

87% of Democrats said they’ll still wear masks, while 13% said they would not

Independents were more evenly divided with 56% saying they’ll wear a mask and 43% saying they won’t

Just 24% of Republicans said they’ll still wear a mask, while a large majority, 74%, said they would not

66% of Americans said they felt comfortable flying on an airplane without a mask mandate – and a narrow majority says the mandate shouldn’t even exist. 51% of respondents said people should not be required to wear a mask on airplanes, while 46% supported a requirement.

Last week a federal judge in Florida ruled that a mask mandate for public transportation exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Reactions to the decision were mixed among officials and companies affected by the mandate.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the ruling was “disappointing,” and that the CDC still recommends wearing a mask on public transportation.

