POLL: Ivey is the 8th most popular governor in America

(WHNT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is among the most popular governors in the country, according to a new poll from Morning Consult.

According to the poll, Ivey ranks eighth in the nation, based on each state’s voters’ approval of their governor’s job performance. Ivey’s approval rating sat at 62%.

The poll shows nine Republicans and one Democrat in the top 10 governors nationwide.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, led the pack at 79% approval, followed by Charlie Baker, R-Mass. at 72%, Larry Hogan, R-Md. at 70%, Chris Sununu, R-N.H. at 67%, and Mark Gordon, R-Wyo. at 65%.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) ranked 6th and 7th, just ahead of Ivey. The top ten was rounded out by Republicans Mike DeWine of Ohio and Spencer Cox of Utah.

“I love Alabama and her people, and it is the highest honor of my life to serve as their governor,” Ivey said in a statement after the poll was released. “Having the confidence and support of Alabamians means the most to me.”

The five governors ranked lowest in the poll included Kathy Hochul of New York, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, David Ige of Hawaii, Doug Ducey of Arizona, and Kate Brown of Oregon.