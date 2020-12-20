Political analyst breaks down Alabama gambling expansion survey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey’s study group on gambling policies released a nearly 900-page report Friday. The group was appointed by Ivey in February to gather data about how the state might be affected by a legal gambling expansion.

According to the document, the state could see an estimated $500-$710 million in annual revenue depending on which style of gambling is legalized. The expansion could also mean thousands of jobs.

News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown said that kind of revenue could cause issues of its own.

“With that much new money put on the table there will inevitably be a fight about who gets the money,” he said.

Brown said regardless of who benefits from the money, he thinks the study group implies in its report that the state will have to be adamant about ethics.

“It’s tough to read two pieces in that thing and not conclude there is an implicit recommendation by that group that if you’re going to expand gaming in the state of Alabama, an essential element must be a statewide regulatory authority,” he said. “One that has members on it where you impose very very high ethical standards.”

The report includes a survey of 500 Alabamians, selected at random, which shows there are some mixed opinions about which kind of gambling the state should support if a gambling expansion happens in the future.

“The polling data cited by the study group suggests that while Alabamians maybe have some reservations about casinos, Alabamians are overwhelmingly supportive,” said Brown.

67 percent said they were in favor of a gambling expansion, 25 percent were not according to the survey results.

54 percent of the 500 survey participants agree that legalized gambling has the potential to improve things in Alabama. 19 percent said it would make things worse, another 19 percent said it wouldn’t have any impact at all.

Read the report here.