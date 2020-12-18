Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot on UAB campus during meeting to sell headphones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old UAB student from Trussville was fatally shot Thursday night on UAB’s campus.

According to Birmingham Police, officers with the South Precinct were dispatched to Children’s Hospital Thursday at 9:40 p.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Destiny Danielle Washington, had been driven via private car to the hospital. Staff pronounced her dead at 10:10 p.m.

Investigators say Washington, a UAB student, was shot in a car while in the parking lot of UAB’s Hill University Center. The shooting took place during a meeting arranged to sell headphones, police told UAB officials. No arrests have been made, and a motive has not yet been established.

UAB released the following statement in response to Washington’s death:

“We are devastated that tragedy hit the UAB family overnight when a student lost her life after being shot in the parking lot outside the Hill Student Center. Police believe this occurred during a meeting arranged to sell headphones. Because this is an ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the victim and her family, we are not sharing additional information at this time. However, we will when it is appropriate. In the meantime, please keep the victim and her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 102nd* homicide investigation of 2020 with 15 justifiable

death investigations and 1 non-criminal homicide (accidental shooting).

*This number has been reduced due to two recent “justifiable reclassification” rulings by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.