Police searching for missing Talladega County child

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Authorities said a child went missing Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick, 15, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Court NW in Childersburg.

ALEA said she was getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side.

She is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing red pants, a white t-shirt, and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Childersburg Police at (256) 761-1556.