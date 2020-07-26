ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Citizens Community Board was notified on Facebook Sunday morning of a missing child.
According to the status from a community member, police are searching for an autistic boy named Nate.
There are currently no updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Police searching for missing child in Alabaster
- Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104
- Orange Beach firefighters help save osprey tangled in fish netting
- Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles
- 9-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus