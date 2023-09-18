CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.

According to Cullman Police, 36-year-old John Wesley Drozda is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 10:55 pm near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue SW. Officers discovered an unidentified man critically injured at the scene and had him transported to a local hospital.

The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed the unidentified victim later died from his injuries. The identity of the victim will be released once family of the victim is notified.

Cullman Police said Drozda is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous