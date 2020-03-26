Breaking News
President Trump’s COVID-19 Task Force shares its daily update
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning

Police: Man stabbed to death at Phenix City chicken plant

Alabama News

by: AP NEWSROOM

Posted: / Updated:

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning at an Alabama chicken processing plant, police said.

Phenix City police were called to the Alatrade Foods facility around 7:40 a.m., where they found a victim suffering from stab wounds, investigators told news outlets. Witnesses told police that an altercation between two men turned physical, and one was stabbed multiple times to the upper body.

The victim, identified by the Russell County coroner as Reggie Milner, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators took Eugene Holt Jr., 28, into custody Wednesday for questioning, outlets said. No charges were immediately filed and no further details were released.

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News