Police: Jefferson County teen charged in fatal shooting of younger brother

BESSEMER, Ala. (The Birmingham News) — The fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy has been ruled a homicide and authorities said his older brother has been charged in the case.

Sean Rose was fatally shot on March 30. Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons previously said investigators believed Rose and his 16-year-old brother were playing with a gun when it discharged in the teen’s hand, shooting the boy in the head.

On Thursday, Clemons said evidence determined the brother was recklessly handling the gun in the direction of Rose.

The teen was later charged with manslaughter.

Clemons said officers were also investigating whether a recent fire was connected to the shooting.