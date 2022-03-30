CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County man hiding “in a product display rack” was arrested Tuesday night in Shelby County, according to the Calera Police Department.

The man fled police after they were called to a local restaurant to respond to a fight, Chief of Police David Hyche said on the department’s social media.

The individual refused to follow commands, Hyche said, resisted arrest, and provided a false name and social security number to police. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics, according to the police statement.

The man, who has not been identified by the police department, has been charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and possession of narcotics.

“This individual from Jefferson County was found to have active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants with five different agencies. He also appears to be on felony probation and has at least 22 arrests prior to this one,” the chief said in the post. “It is no longer a surprise when we arrest someone with multiple warrants and dozens of prior arrests. The frequent flyer program is alive and well in our nation’s criminal justice system.”