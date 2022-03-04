WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a possible dog fighting ring in Walker County after a dead dog was found in a garbage bag on the side of the road.

On Friday, deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Hwy 269 and Wistar Road about a dead pit bull that had been found. Sgt. Kevin Emberg, animal abuse deputy for WCSO, investigated the dog’s injuries and concluded the dog most likely died as a result of illegal dog fighting.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think about how people would abuse living animals like this, then simply discard them like trash,” a release on the WCSO Facebook page stated. “The pictures are too graphic to publish.”

Law enforcement are now looking for any information related to dog fighting operations in Walker County. The Walker County Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction concerning this particular case.

Those who have information on any dogfighting rings in the area are encouraged to call Sgt. Emberg at (205) 302-6464.