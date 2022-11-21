DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department

According to a press release, the suspect has been identified as 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., of Dothan. Authorities say Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder.

The teen has been accused in the murders of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

Bean and Wells were both shot to death in a Dothan home Sunday night, where police believe there was a gathering at the home.

Police add that Oliver has active juvenile pickup orders of attempted assault first-degree and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both of which occurred in July 2022.

According to a court order, no additional information on Oliver can be released at this time.

Dothan Police Department Press Release:

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of two people being shot. It was confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. During the investigation we have developed a suspect who is a juvenile. Due to Alabama juvenile privacy laws, we are typically not allowed to release juvenile information. However, the courts have issued an order allowing the suspect’s information to be released to the public due to the interest of public safety. The suspect is identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14 years old of Dothan. Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder related to the shooting last night. Oliver also has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle which occurred in July 2022. Oliver Jr. has been sought by authorities since that time. Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver can be released. Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of Oliver Jr. is asked to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity Dothan Police Department Press Release

