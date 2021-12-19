Police conduct death investigation after off-duty firefighter shot in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation in Pelham after one person died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said that the person shot was an off-duty Birmingham firefighter.

The incident happened on West Stonehaven Circle around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say that the case is being classified as a death investigation until details are gathered.

Interviews are being conducted and the scene is being processed, authorities said Sunday.

A person of interest is in custody.

