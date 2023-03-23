EDITOR’S NOTE: Details contained in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Please use discretion.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — 36-year-old Sara Tapia Franco was charged with capital murder in the deaths of her two young sons over three years ago – now, court records show she is set to plead.

Taylor Tapia Garcia, 9, and Alvaro Garcia, 3, were found dead inside a house near Baileyton in Cullman County on October 12, 2019.

The boys’ father had called 911, but by the time sheriff’s deputies arrived, they realized they couldn’t help the kids. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry at the time said they believed the mother was responsible.

House where Taylor and Alvaro Garcia were murdered (WHNT Photo)

“We had something bad happen, but we had deputies who stayed focused,” said Sheriff Gentry. “They did their job and we have the offender.”

Franco was found in a field near the home, bleeding severely. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and was later admitted into intensive care. 16 days later, she was released from the hospital and booked into the Cullman County Jail.

She was charged with capital murder and was held without bond. Taylor and Alvaro Garcia were later buried in Albertville.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a Cullman County grand jury indicted Franco on two counts of capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and one count of capital murder of two or more people.

Within that indictment, Franco is accused of “strangling and/or cutting [the] throat[s]” of both her sons with a knife.

Court records show she was released from the Alabama Department of Mental Health on July 26, 2021.

Sara Tapia Franco (Cullman Co. Jail)

On March 17, 2023, Franco made a court appearance alongside her defense attorneys and an interpreter for a status conference, where her counsel said they had “no concerns at this time” regarding her competency to stand trial.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Cullman County Courthouse under Circuit Judge Martha Williams.