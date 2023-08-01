HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The plaintiffs whose challenge to the Alabama Congressional map resulted in the Alabama Legislature redrawing it, have filed objections to the newly drafted map.

The plaintiffs’ objections to the new map were filed July 28 and a hearing is set for Aug. 14 before the same three-judge panel that ordered the map redrawn.

In early 2022 the panel found the state’s map drawn in 2021 likely violated the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the lower court in June.

The Alabama Legislature held a special session and approved the new map July 21. The seven-district map includes District 7 with a 51 percent Black voting age population and District 2 with a 40 percent Black voting age population.

The plaintiffs object that the new map does not meet the court’s directive to establish two majority-Black or near-majority Black districts, given that Alabama’s Black population is 27 percent. The plaintiffs are asking the court to block Alabama’s new map and direct a court-appointed special master to devise a “remedy” consistent with the court’s findings.

Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Alabama Legislature have argued the court’s order required that Alabama create two districts where Black voters have the “opportunity” to elect the candidate of their choice. Multiple Republican legislators have argued the new map meets that standard.

In its July 28 court filing, the plaintiffs contend an analysis of the results from seven recent elections in the new District 2 show the candidate preferred by Black voters lost all of those elections.

The court filing then notes, “When Black voters’ candidates of choice are themselves Black, they lose by even larger margins.”

The three-judge panel hearing the lawsuit has given the defendants until Aug. 4 to respond to the objections. A hearing is set for Aug. 14 and the court has set an Oct. 1 target date for a map to be finalized.