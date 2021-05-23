Pinson man dead, child injured after Neely Henry Lake boating accident

GADSDEN, Ala. – A man is dead and a child was taken to the hospital after boating accident Saturday evening.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Marine Patrol troopers on Neely Henry Lake in Gadsden responded to the I-759 bridge just before 5:15 p.m.

Upon arriving, troopers discovered an inflatable raft being pulled by a waterborne vessel had collided with a concrete bridge support.

Benjamin Dale Owens, 35, was injured in the accident, later dying from his injuries.

A child was also injured and taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.