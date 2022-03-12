Snow falling at Limestone Creek Apartments in Madison (Photo courtesy Kathleen Mae Hotchkiss)

Portions of the Tennessee Valley woke up to 3-4 inches of snow on March 12, 2022. (WHNT Photo)

Photo from Clinton Ave. around 6 a.m. in Downtown Huntsville | Photo: WHNT

Snow fell in Albertville Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy Zac Cannady)

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – Yes, we got a round of snow across the Tennessee Valley. Portions of the area saw 3-4 inches overnight Friday into Saturday, March 12.

Did you see any snow? Send us your pictures below or email them to photo@whnt.com.