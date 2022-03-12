TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – Yes, we got a round of snow across the Tennessee Valley. Portions of the area saw 3-4 inches overnight Friday into Saturday, March 12.
Did you see any snow? Send us your pictures below or email them to photo@whnt.com.
Snow fell in Albertville Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy Zac Cannady)