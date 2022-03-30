TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the entire area Wednesday evening.

Heavy winds and rain caused trees to fall and damage in several communities.

Damage in Madison, Ala. (Photo: Paul Caron)

Capshaw Road damage (Photo: Christine Killimayer)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed that two people were injured by storm debris in separate incidents in Madison County.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said a fallen tree limb hit one person in Five Points. Debris struck a second person at Hays Nature Preserve.

Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.

Power lines down in Morgan County in the area of Wilhite and Milligan Road (Photo: Ebenezer Fire and Rescue)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews responded to a large power outage in Madison and Madison County from Pine Grove Road south to Hwy 72 and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Jeff Road.