TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the entire area Wednesday evening.
Heavy winds and rain caused trees to fall and damage in several communities.
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed that two people were injured by storm debris in separate incidents in Madison County.
HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said a fallen tree limb hit one person in Five Points. Debris struck a second person at Hays Nature Preserve.
Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews responded to a large power outage in Madison and Madison County from Pine Grove Road south to Hwy 72 and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Jeff Road.