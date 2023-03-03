(WHNT) – The Weather Authority Team has been tracking strong storms all day Friday. A large amount of damage has been reported across the Tennessee Valley.
Winds rose to 80 miles per hour, and trees and power poles are down across North Alabama. Thousands of outages have been reported.
COLBERT
JACKSON
Highway 35 in Section is reopened but drivers are advised to use caution in the area as red lights on the highway are still out.
LAUDERDALE
MADISON
The Huntsville Police Department has listed several intersections that have been impacted by power outages. Each of the following needs to be treated as a four-way stop:
- Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road
- Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.
- Oakwood Ave. and the Memorial Parkway
- Oakwood Road and Johns Road
- Madison Blvd. and County Line Road
- Adventist Blvd. and Millennium Drive
- Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive
- Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway
- Governors Drive and Clinton Ave.
- Bob Wallace at the I-565 Eastbound Exit
MORGAN
The Hartselle Police Department reported a tree down in the middle of the road near Hartselle Jr. High School. They ask drivers to please avoid the area.