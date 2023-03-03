Tree down across road on 4th Avenue SE in Decatur. (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

(WHNT) – The Weather Authority Team has been tracking strong storms all day Friday. A large amount of damage has been reported across the Tennessee Valley.

Winds rose to 80 miles per hour, and trees and power poles are down across North Alabama. Thousands of outages have been reported.

COLBERT

Damage to fence caused by strong winds in Tuscumbia. (Photo: Tammy Baker)

JACKSON

Highway 35 in Section is reopened but drivers are advised to use caution in the area as red lights on the highway are still out.

LAUDERDALE

A tree fell on a house on McBurney Drive in Florence. (Photo: Richard Brewer) A tree fell on a house on McBurney Drive in Florence. (Photo: Richard Brewer) A tree fell on a house on McBurney Drive in Florence. (Photo: Richard Brewer)

MADISON

The Huntsville Police Department has listed several intersections that have been impacted by power outages. Each of the following needs to be treated as a four-way stop:

Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road

Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Ave.

Oakwood Ave. and the Memorial Parkway

Oakwood Road and Johns Road

Madison Blvd. and County Line Road

Adventist Blvd. and Millennium Drive

Sparkman Drive and Bradford Drive

Sparkman Drive and Memorial Parkway

Governors Drive and Clinton Ave.

Bob Wallace at the I-565 Eastbound Exit

River Mill Rd. (Mt Carmel Subdivision) East Huntsville (Video: James Boyett)

Storm damaged fence off of Governor’s Drive in Huntsville (Photo: Kayla White) Tree and transformer down in Triana, blocking Zierdt Road/8th Street. (Photo: Renzie Wilson-Price) Tree and transformer down in Triana, blocking Zierdt Road/8th Street. (Photo: Renzie Wilson-Price)

A tree down due to strong winds in the Hunters Cove subdivision (Photo: Quashana Stewart) A fence down due to strong winds in the Hunters Cove subdivision (Photo: Quashana Stewart)

MORGAN

The Hartselle Police Department reported a tree down in the middle of the road near Hartselle Jr. High School. They ask drivers to please avoid the area.

Tree Down on Sparkman Street near Hartselle Junior High School (Photo: Hartselle Police Department)

Storm Damage in Hartselle (Photo: Jake Little) Storm Damage in Hartselle (Photo: Jake Little) Power line down in Decatur on US-31. (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Highway 231 Southbound in Lacey’s Spring (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office) Tree down across road on 4th Avenue SE in Decatur. (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)