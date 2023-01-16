MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full-term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abounds” in uncertain national times.

Ivey took the oath of office on the steps of the Alabama Capitol decorated with the state’s red and white flag.

“It is the highest honor of my life to serve as your governor. I commit to you today I will work hard over the next four years to build on our roots so we can address our long-standing challenges, further our progress and prepare for the future,” Ivey said.

Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Governor Kay Ivey walks to the podium after taking the oath to become the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Gov. Ivey has been sworn in for her second full term as governor. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In a wide-ranging speech, the Republican governor thanked supporters, promised a focus on education, broadband expansion and regulation cuts for businesses but also nodded to GOP hot-button issues, such as restrictions on transgender athletes.

“When I was a young girl growing up in Camden I could never have imagined the world we live in today. Never would I have thought that the day we elect a female governor and a female United States senator, we would also have to fight for our girls to have a fair chance when they compete in sports,” Ivey said.

Ivey in 2021 signed legislation to prohibit transgender girls from playing on K-12 girls sports teams, one of several conservative governors who have signed similar restrictions in recent years. Opponents argue such measures are rooted in discrimination and fear, and violate the federal law barring sex discrimination in education.

Ivey also paid tribute to the people helping in the recovery from last week’s deadly tornado outbreak that killed seven people in the state.

Fighter planes perform a flyover during the 54th Governor of Alabama ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

“The one light in all this darkness was our people. Folks all over our state are flocking to the aid of their neighbors,” Ivey said.

The 78-year-old governor, who has had past political opponents raise thinly veiled questions about her age and fitness, said her administration has a “busy, productive full four years in front of us.”

With the prospect of an open governor’s office in 2026, Ivey also challenged other elected officials to work together instead of focusing on the next election.

“Let us not forget our service cannot be about the next election. It is about serving the people of our state, giving them what they need and deserve from their government,” Ivey said.

Ivey is the state’s second female governor and the first Republican woman elected to the post. Her inauguration Monday fell on the anniversary of the state’s first female governor, Gov. Lurleen Wallace, being sworn in as governor on Jan. 16, 1967. Ivey has called Wallace one of her heroes.

Ivey had been lieutenant governor but automatically became governor in 2017 when then-Gov. Robert Bentley abruptly resigned amid an impeachment probe. Ivey won the office in her own right in 2018 and again in 2022.

Governor Kay Ivey speaks after she takes the oath to become the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Governor Kay Ivey waves after she takes the oath to become the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of the Alabama State Capital Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In her last term, Ivey championed a number of GOP priorities. She signed into law a 2019 abortion ban, outlawing abortion at any stage of pregnancy with no exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. The abortion ban took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to state control.

She also signed legislation that abolished the requirement to get a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She highlighted the legislation in a campaign ad in which she pulled a Smith & Wesson .38 out of her purse while sitting at the governor’s desk.

She also came under criticism from Democrats for her focus on prison construction as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis with high numbers of inmate-on-inmate killings.

Ivey did not face an easy path to the GOP nomination last year as Republican primary challengers criticized her push for a gas tax increase as well as her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with state business closures and mask orders.

However, the governor defeated her opponents — including former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and Tim James, the son of a former Alabama governor — without being forced into the runoff. Ivey easily won the general election in November, defeating Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James Blake.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State Wes Allen and other state-wide elected officials were also sworn in during the inauguration ceremonies.