BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian died after being hit by a car in a drag race earlier this month, according to ALEA.

On Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was critically injured after a car hit him. Williams would die a week and a half later, on Sept. 14, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The wreck occurred on Bullock County Road 7 near Bullock County Road 176 (High Log Road), approximately eight miles west of Union Springs, according to officials.

A description of the vehicles involved in the deadly crash is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about these vehicles or their drivers should contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at (334) 676-7250.