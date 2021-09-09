‘Outrageous, overreaching mandates’: Gov. Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shortly following President Biden’s announcement outlining new steps to combat COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement calling some of the measures “outrageous, overreaching mandates.”

“Once again, President Biden has missed the mark,” Ivey said in a release. “His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.”

Ivey said that Alabamians have stepped up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks, increasing the state’s doses administered significantly. Alabama is still among the least vaccinated states in the US.

“We have done so without mandates from Washington D.C. or Montgomery. I’ve made it abundantly clear: I support the science and encourage folks taking the vaccine. However, I am absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine, which is why I signed the vaccine passport ban into law here in Alabama. This is not the role of the government,” said Ivey in the release.

At the end of the statement, Ivey encouraged Alabamians to get the vaccine if they can.

“We have a safe and effective tool at our fingertips, so, let’s roll up our sleeves and get this thing beat,” she said.