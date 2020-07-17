Outdoor Alabama announces Hunting Season Dates for 2020-2021

Pheasant hunter stands in a field of prairie grass holding his rifle looking off at deer in a field in the distance.

ALABAMA (WHNT) – Outdoor Alabama announced New Deer Zones, an Early Dove Season, and the Return of Sandhill Crane Hunting for the 2020-2021 season in a press release Friday.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says there are two new deer zones in Alabama that will bring big changes for white-tailed deer hunters in a few parts of the state.

The newly created zones D and E will allow hunters to gun hunt before and during the peak of the rut (deer breeding season) in those locations.

Zone D includes areas in Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence and Winston counties.

Zone E includes areas in Barbour, Calhoun, Cleburne and Russell counties. Archery season for zones D and E will open on October 1, 2020.

Hunters can visit here for complete deer season dates and zone information.

An early start to this year’s Dove season for the North Zone was also announced. This years season will open on Labor Day weekend this year. Both the north and south zones feature split seasons.

This year’s North Zone dove season will open on September 5 and run through October 25 for the first segment. The South Zone season opens on September 12 and runs through November 1.

Registration for the state’s youth dove hunts will open in August 2020. A complete list of dove season dates and zone information can be found here.

Sandhill crane hunting is also returning for the 2020-2021 season. The season is by limited quota permit only – prospective hunters must apply online. Registration is currently closed but will open this fall with an associated registration fee, according to the release.

The permits will be chosen by a computer-controlled random draw in October 2020 and only 400 permits will be issued.

Last year the state saw the first sandhill crane season in Alabama in more than 100 years.

The season dates are split into two segments with the first running from December 4 to January 3, 2021. The second segment will be on January 11-31, 2021. Click here for a complete list of sandhill crane season dates and zone information.

The 2020-2021 turkey season will run March 20 through May 2, 2021 for most of the state.

Zone 4 (Clarke, Clay, Covington, Monroe, Randolph and Talladega counties) has both a fall and spring season. The fall season in Zone 4 runs November 21-29, and December 12 through January 1, 2021.

Spring turkey season will be delayed for research purposes on the following Wildlife Management Areas: Barbour, J.D. Martin-Skyline, Hollins, Oakmulgee, Lowndes, Choccolocco and Perdido River. The delayed season will run March 27 to May 2, 2021.

Special youth hunts will take place on Saturday and Sunday the week prior to all opening days of the spring season. All turkey season dates and zone information can be found here.

All other hunting seasons including waterfowl, feral pig, bobwhite quail, squirrel, rabbit, trapping information and more can be found on the seasons and bag limits page of outdooralabama.com or in the 2020-2021 Alabama Hunting & Fishing Digest which is now available.