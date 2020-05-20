‘Our healthcare system has been maxed out.’ Montgomery Mayor talks about ICU bed shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery says critical care patients are being sent to Birmingham for treatment because there are no ICU beds in Montgomery.

“If you’re from Montgomery and need an ICU bed, you’re in trouble,” said Reed Wednesday morning. “Our healthcare system has been maxed out.” He says there aren’t enough healthcare options outside of metro Montgomery, so people are having to seek treatment in the city. He says that’s what is putting the extra burden on the hospitals.

Reed went on to give an accounting of ICU beds. He said one hospital is 3 ICU beds short of where it needs to be. That’s Baptist East. Reed said Baptist South and Baptist South in Prattville each have zero beds, and Jackson Hospital has one single ICU bed.

A look at the numbers

It’s important to note, Montgomery has seen a steep uptick in COVID-19 cases recently.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 4:00, The Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard shows Montgomery with 956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county has seen 26 deaths. The ADPH website says the county has increased by 489 cases in the last 14 days.