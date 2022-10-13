DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons.

“We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow says prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and their 8th and 14th amendments are being violated.

“These are fathers, these are mothers brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters if we were anywhere else in the world if they were animals we would treat them better than that,” He said. “They are bird-feeding them just to prevent them from dying.”

Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple rallies and strikes in Alabama prisons, and it’s entering its third week. Five of the state’s 14 major correctional facilities are still experiencing work stoppages to protest the violence and conditions.

“You got officers now walking off the job because they are scared to death and not being treated any better,” He added.

T.O.P.S will be taking a bus Friday morning to the state capitol in Montgomery for the second time in two weeks to join other protestors in speaking up for prisoners.

“To get the Department of Corrections as well as the governor to not look at this as nonsense like the demands is unnecessary, these are people,” Glasgow said.

If you would like to go to Montgomery with T.O.P.S, you will need to meet them at their headquarters at the plaza on North Lena Street.