ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Cullman County Sheriff’s deputy and employee were found dead early Thursday morning in Orange Beach, according to an official with the Orange Beach Police Department.

Officers with OBPD responded to a call about two dead people on the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found two dead bodies.

According to the official, the two people have been identified as Alexis White and Kenneth Booth, Jr., both from the Cullman, Ala. area.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said Booth and White were both employees with the sheriff’s office. A release stated that Booth, a CCSO deputy, drew his weapon and killed White after an argument. Booth then allegedly turned the gun on himself. The release said the two were dating.

Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office. Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach. There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids. CCSO Sheriff Matt Gentry

