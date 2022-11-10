BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The legal team for former Huntsville Police (HPD) officer William ‘Ben’ Darby was in court Thursday for oral arguments in his murder conviction appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Darby was convicted of killing 49-year-old Jeffery Parker as he sat in his home on Deramus Avenue with a gun to his head in April 2018. Parker had called 911 and told a dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

Darby maintained the shooting was justified, but prosecutors said Darby’s actions that day were so far outside of his training and the law that he needed to be held accountable. He was found guilty of murder in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.

Darby’s appeal cites two main issues: one deals with the fact that most spectators, including the media, watched the trial through a live video feed, due to court-ordered COVID-19 protocols. The other is that the court abused its discretion concerning rejecting certain jury instructions.

In oral arguments to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, the defense and prosecution are each given 30 minutes to argue their points.

Darby’s defense began arguments with the public trial issue. Darby’s Defense Attorney, Nick Lough, told the court that it denied Darby the constitutional right to a public trial.

Lough says the camera was turned on/off without justification. Lough argued that since Darby did not know the camera was being switched on and off in the spillover room, he could not object.

The defense was asked if the issue was with the overflow room, and Lough says no but that the feed being cut off creates total closure. They added that Darby did not waive his right to challenge the lack of a public trial.

Lough stated that he didn’t know the feed was being turned off and asked if triviality analysis should apply, as in “what was missed,” saying it was complete closure. Lough added that some testimony from the investigator was missed and another witness’s testimony was cut off. Lough said there’s no way to know all of what was missed.

The court was then asked specifically about federal rules that apply to partial closure, saying Darby agreed to all COVID-19 protocols and not closing court, with Lough again saying it was not a “partial closure.”

Lough further explained that the closure, regardless of how long, violates a public trial and would entitle the conviction to be overturned.

News 19’s Investigative team continued to provide live tweets from inside the courtroom throughout the morning, saying Lough asked the Court about sending the case back for a hearing on the closure issue, saying it’s a structural error that will only lead to another appearance before the court.

Defense Attorney J.D. Lloyd then rose, saying the Court erred in failing to “properly instruct the jury,” for such a unique case with an intersection of use of force and self-defense. There was a discussion of what reasonable use of force looked like, particularly by officers on the scene that day.

Lloyd then argued that while the state says a specific statute wasn’t raised, the point was “clearly made” to the trial court, adding that the appeals court should consider it.

As the state rose, they began with a Teddy Roosevelt quote, “No one is above or below the law,” adding that Darby, who was “given a fair trial,” now wants a do-over.

The state then questioned evidence used by the defense in claims about the camera being turned off, saying an affidavit wasn’t properly notarized. They then argued that the defense never objected during the trial about the camera use, saying there were at least six instances where they had a chance to object.

News 19’s Brian Lawson tweeted from inside the courtroom, saying the Justice pushed the argument that the hearing over the partial closure was needed.

The state attorney then argued that the need for a hearing was waivable and ultimately up to the defendant to pursue, saying this was an instance of partial closure at best. According to the state, they weren’t aware the microphone could be turned on and off.

The Justice then asked if complete closure would be an automatic reversal or if the content of what was missed mattered.

The state says court housekeeping matters are not the same as issues related to guilt and innocence. They claim courts have found inadvertent brief closure during testimony is not a constitutional violation.

The Justice asked why police expert testimony was allowed and the state said it presented a full picture to the jury. Alabama law states self-defense has “no reasonable police officer standard,” but there is a reasonable person standard, which applies to all people, according to the state.

The state closed their arguments saying Darby was not held above or below the law, but that he was held to the law and his conviction should be upheld.

The defense closed their arguments by reiterating that they do not believe the overflow room was “partial closure” as argued by the state. The courtroom was closed off by turning off the video and mic feed, according to Darby’s team. They also reiterated that the court did not use reasonable officer standards, only self-defense in jury instructions.

After oral arguments were finished, Former HPD Chief Mark McMurray stood with Darby’s defense team, including his wife, outside the courthouse, all wearing pins that read, “Stand with Darby.”

News 19 will continue to follow Darby’s case and provide the latest updates.