HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Opening arguments began today in the Alabama Supreme Court regarding a lawsuit filed by students at the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) for challenging their right to free speech.

In July, a student was denied the right to speak freely on campus about issues that they say affect the lives of all students and their families.

UAH students argue that they deserve to have the same rights as other colleges and universities across the country: saying what they want to say when they feel the need to say it.

Alabama’s Free Speech Campus Act, enacted in 2019, says that students can speak about issues, but the university says speaking freely on issues requires three-day advance notice.

Joshua Greer, the leader of the student group Young Americans for Liberty, said, “the UAH policy to them is not freedom of speech, but it goes hand in hand with Alabama’s long history of denying freedom of expression.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has sided with the university, while the Director of the Center for Academic Freedom Tyson Langhofer told News 19 that the governor’s involvement further complicates free speech laws.

“What’s really important to understand is this is not a partisan issue,” Langhofer explained. “This is a right that protects all students. Liberal, conservative, libertarian, or whatever issue that you want to talk about, you should have the right to talk about. Students in America shouldn’t have the government telling you whether you have the right to talk and having a say in that decision when the constitution already protects that.”

Students say that at the height of the protests after the murder of George Floyd they were denied the right to speak. Before that time, a white nationalist group was also denied free speech.

Attorneys say they are prepared for a long fight in the Alabama Supreme Court to get the lawsuit reinstated.