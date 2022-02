CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man died in a crash Thursday night after his vehicle hit a ditch and flipped, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA confirmed 28-year-old Albert James Gamicchia from Oneonta was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Officials with ALEA said he was driving when his 2005 Ford Expedition left the road, hit a ditch and then flipped over.

The crash was on Cullman County 437 about seven miles west of Hanceville.