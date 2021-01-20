Oneonta K-9 injured in car accident, GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oneonta Police Department has set up a GoFundMe page in order to pay for a procedure to help heal a K-9 officer who was involved in a car accident.

According to the donation page, the officer, named Boogieman, was struck by a vehicle while in the line of duty and now has severe damage to his hind leg. He requires “intensive surgery” to repair the leg.

The police department is seeking $12,000 from the GoFundMe page to pay for 24-hour care, surgery costs and therapy in order for Boogieman to return to duty.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the site has raised over $2,200. If you would like to donate, click here.