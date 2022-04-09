ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Ensley. On their way to the scene, he said, officers were updated that an individual had been shot.

Fitzgerald said that on arrival, police found a woman and a man lying unresponsive, each suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. First responders with Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the woman dead on the scene, and the man was transported to UAB hospital with what Fitzgerald described as “life-threatening injuries.”

While investigating, Fitzgerald said that officers learned that another man had been shot at the original location of the emergency call. He was also transported to UAB for medical, but Fitzgerald characterized his injuries as “non life-threatening.”

“Currently, we believe this incident is domestic related,” Fitzgerald said Friday night. “We believe that two of the victims are family members of the suspect.”

The third victim is not related to the suspect, he said.

The suspect is not currently in custody, Fitzgerald said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birmingham police.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.